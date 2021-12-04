SPOONER– Lakeland Family Resource Center in Spooner (located at the former Spooner Health System site) will host a Santa’s Visit Walk on Saturday, Dec. 4, form 9 a.m. to noon.
Elves will be there to show the children the way!
The event will have children’s activities to go, letters to Santa, and this year children waill not be sitting on Santa’s lap, but they can bring along their letter to Santa or write one there.
The first 200 children will receive a gift from Santa.
