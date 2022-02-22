...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected this
afternoon over northwest Wisconsin, with snow accumulating at
over an inch per hour at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers announced the recipients of the Equitable Recovery Grant Program on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The Salvation Army of New Richmond has been awarded $487,560. Funds will be used for sheltering, rent, utility and transportation assistance. Individuals and families struggling with ongoing self-sufficiency issues will be offered case management. Services will be offered to residents of Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties.
Duana Bremer, Salvation Army social service director, said, “These funds will make a real difference to those in need; we are very grateful.”
For further information, call Bremer at 715.338.9413
