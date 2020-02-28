Meet and greet! There are two new local SACE leaders starting in March. One leader will tell you – in two separate classes – all about Danish heritage, his knowledge on Danish cuisine, and his experience visiting Denmark.
The other local leader, from nearby Siren, brings flavor to the table in both her classes, one by using oil and vinegar and the other using plants for an optimum healthy approach to food.
Meet both leaders and enjoy delectable foods and experiences!
Danish Open-Face Sandwich and Scandinavian History
Try your hand at preparing fancy open-face sandwiches as part of a four-course dinner, made famous in Denmark.
Learn to elevate a sandwich to a fine art with colors, aromas, flavors, and a spectacular presentation.
End the evening savoring your sandwiches as well as learning Danish traditions, folklore, and Scandinavian history.
Instructor Roger Nielsen, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 5. Registration by February 27.
Traditional Danish Dinner and Scandinavian History
Experience hands-on preparation of a delectable three-course Danish dinner of meatballs and carmelized potatoes, and a demonstration of preparing red cabbage and cucumber salad.
Danish meatballs, known as frikadeller, became popular in the mid to late 1800s when many Danish farmers changed over to pork production.
Soon after, frikadeller took the place of porridge, cabbage, and fish.
End the evening savoring your special delectable dinner as well as learning Danish traditions, folklore, and Scandinavian history.
Instructor Roger Nielsen, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 12. Register by March 5.
How To Use Oil and Vinegar to Liven Up Your Dishes
Learn about the many uses of extra virgin olive oil and barrel-aged balsamic vinegar! In this class you will learn what to look for in choosing high-quality oils and vinegars.
Holly Mangelsen, Tesora chef and Acorn Pantry owner, will use a wide variety of oils and vinegars to show their versatility for breakfast, lunch, appetizers, dinner, and of course desserts!
Oils and vinegars are an excellent way to add great depth of flavor to dishes without all the chopping and preparing when using fresh foods from scratch. You’ll be taught shortcuts and timesavers without skimping on flavor!
Come hungry! You’ll be eating many small bites of different foods. There will be a drawing for a bottle of olive oil and vinegar.
Instructor Holly Mangelsen, 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Register by March 13.
Plant Based Nutritional Cooking
Eating healthy can be delicious with the right seasonings and flavors. Join Holly Mangelsen for an evening of tips and tricks for making healthy, nutritious, and delicious meals.
Learn which foods help prevent or even fight off disease and which ones contribute toward it. Mangelsen will be cooking vegetable dishes as she instructs you.
Come hungry! You will be sampling several courses. There will be a drawing for a bottle of olive oil and vinegar.
Instructor Holly Mangelsen, 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26. Register by March 20.
More info
For cost of classes and other information: Karen Collins, 715.635.0243 or collinsk@spooner.k12.wi.us; or spooner.k12.wi.us/families_community/community_education.cfm.
Registration through SACE at spooner.revtrak.net or WITC (if specified) at witc.edu.
Spooner Area School District Community Education can be followed on Facebook.
