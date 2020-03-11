SPOONER– Spooner Area Community Education (SACE) has opportunities for educational leaders to participate in an innovative approach to summer school programming.
SACE encourages leaders in the summer program to engage children through enhancement, extension, and remediation of educational experiences offered during the school year.
Spooner Summer School 2020 experiences are slated for June 8-30 and August 3-14.
The SACE summer school runs a morning and afternoon program, each specializing in different learning approaches, maintaining compatible learning environments. The morning programming will be academic enrichment through hands-on, interactive activities, while the afternoon curricula will pertain to youth development and movement – building well-rounded, lifelong learners.
Summer school is an opportunity for leaders to encourage learning in varied settings to students who have chosen interest-based classes.
Additional info
For more information on becoming a leader in the Spooner community: Karen Collins, community education coordinator, 715.635.0243 or collinsk@spooner.k12.wi.us.
