TOWN OF SPOONER– A seasonal campground with 200-plus sites for RVs has been proposed for a 540-acre parcel on Spooner Lake, and the Washburn County Zoning Committee will consider later this month whether to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for it.
The project is attracting a spectrum of reactions, from fears it will overwhelm and be detrimental to Spooner Lake, to it will be a needed economic boost without harming the lake.
The Gene Thompson Trust and Thompson Family Partnership filed the CUP application on November 16, and the zoning hearing is set for 4 p.m. on December 15.
Ahead of that meeting, the applicant is required to present the plan at a town of Spooner board meeting so the town board can pass along to the zoning committee its recommendation on approving or denying the CUP. The town board also is being asked to approve one of the town’s open liquor licenses for the project. The town board meets at 6 p.m. on December 8.
Later the project would need state approvals.
The CUP application includes “concept plan” maps for the North Water LLC Properties campground but few other details on the project.
The Spooner Lake Association board met with association members by phone on Friday, Nov. 27, to review their concerns. The association has 160 members, and board member Ed Fischer, who drafted a letter to the zoning committee and town board on behalf of the assocation, said 200 or more RV sites could double the population on the lake, which, with accompanying watercraft, could promote overuse of the lake, decreased property values, and reduced water quality through stirring up phosphorus from the lake bottom.
The draft letter asks whether the campground would be for long-term rentals and whether it will have security, a sanitary system, bar and restaurant, marina, and access to the lake. It also asks what will be done about noise and light pollution.
The final letter will be posted on the lake association’s webpage. As of December 4, it was not posted.
The lake association’s website encourages its members and any other individuals to write letters to town and county board members and to attend meetings to support denying the CUP.
The lake association board also plans to hire legal counsel.
Project plans
“I have not been approached by the lake association with any questions, and I'm not aware that the buyer has either,” said Chris Thompson, who is handling the land sale as a real estate broker with Benson-Thompson, Inc., in Spooner. The multiple parcels that make up the 540 acres are owned by his aunts, an uncle, and his father.
Thompson has used the family properties for more than 30 years, and he calls them “amazing” with their approximately 10 miles of trails, a 17-acre private lake which would continue to be used for quiet sports, the variety of wildlife, terrain changes, mature forests, and limited development around them.
“There's all sorts of wild areas that aren't developable that they're going to be able to hike and picnic in, walk to, sightseeing, and there's all sorts of nooks and crannies in this place that just make it unique,” he said.
A rifle range and the town of Spooner are to the north. Undeveloped land and an airstrip are to the south, five homes along a mile of road are to the east, and the lake, one homeowner, and other property are to the west.
A large wetland area lies between the lake and the proposed campground. Any of the campers who want to use the lake would access it as other lake users do: via the lake’s public landing.
The closest campsite would be 1,330 feet from the lake, Thompson said, and Spooner Lake residents would not be able to see or hear the campground from their homes.
He said the company planning to build the campground has others in Burnett County “and they do have a glowing reputation over there.”
Thompson’s family has had businesses in the local area since the 1950s, mostly in real estate and property development. He said growth in the community has been “stagnant,” and the campground is an opportunity for growth and to “bring people to our community that are going to spend money, and maybe fall in love with it the way everybody else has.”
If the campground is not built in the town of Spooner, it will be somewhere else, he said.
“This is a growing trend around this area that is giving the blue-collar people a place to go on the weekends and flexibility in where they go,” Thompson said.” They’re popping up all over the place.”
He named Birchwood, Hayward, and Shell Lake as some of those locales, with the ATV/UTV campground in Shell Lake as an example of one type of campground that is gaining in popularity in the area. The campground at Totogatic Park, which is operated by the county, also is expanding.
Tourism-based economy
The township and county would get a boost in its tax revenue with the campground. Thompson said the taxes on the land currently are at $12,000.
“I wouldn't be surprised if it's $30,000, $40,000 by the time everything's done,” Thompson said.
He believes the campground would be good for the nearby golf course, bars, restaurants, area businesses, and the economy in general.
“The people that come to these types of properties, they travel, they spend money, and they support the communities that are surrounding these areas. They don't just hunker down and sit there,” he said.
Some, he added, might love it so much that they will move to the area and perhaps start a business.
Thompson disagrees with some people’s beliefs that the project or walk-in type of bar would lower property values around the lake. He said his nearly 18 years of experience in real estate has shown that having a bar or restaurant on a lake makes the property more desirable because people like to boat or walk over to get a sandwich or drink.
“We could sell this to some timber company and let it get clear cut and look like the war happened there for the next 20 years and make out on the money,” Thompson said. “But this is a much better use, I think, and it's going to let other people enjoy the incredible aspects of this property and bring investment and money to this community.”
Thompson has the sense that some people think the application’s timing is some sort of conspiracy, with it coming around the holidays and during the pandemic, and within what some have called a short timeframe. That is not the case, he said.
“That's not true at all,” he said. “This happened organically. We got the offer in October, it was accepted. There were some contingencies that we immediately started working on. As a real estate broker, that's what I do. I put in the application in a timely manner, and they put it on the first agenda [town and zoning] that was available. It just so happened this way, there was no conspiracy.”
Steps
The zoning on each parcel supports campground use, so no rezoning would be needed. Getting a recommendation from the township and getting the CUP approval from the county are some of the initial steps for the project to continue. Thompson stresses that the campground would be following laws governing requirements such as setbacks, sanitary systems, roads, and other infrastructure.
The hearing with the zoning committee will be by phone and Webex, with limited in-person attendance.
When the committee deliberates on whether to approve the conditional use permit, it has to consider eight specific factors:
> The location, nature, and size of the proposed use.
> The size of the site in relation to the proposed use.
> The location of the site with respect to existing or future roads giving access to it.
> Its compatibility with existing uses on land adjacent thereto.
> Its compatibility with the immediate and surrounding environment and the possibility for reclamation, if needed.
> Its impact upon and harmony with the future environment and the future development of the district.
> Existing topographic and drainage features and vegetative cover.
> Its relationship to the public interest and the purpose and intent.
Wisconsin Act 67, which became law in 2017, requires standards for conditional uses be “reasonable and, to the extent practicable, measurable.” Denials of a CUP must be based on “substantial evidence” and not just “personal preferences” and “speculation” about what might occur with the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.