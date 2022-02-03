MADISON – Daniel Bellefeuille always had a feeling he was going to win big playing Powerball.

Win big he did, with a $1 million winning ticket he purchased at Spooner Marathon gas station while filling up his snowmobile.

“I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win,” Bellefeuille said. “This comes at the right time because I’m going to retire.”

To win the $1 million prize, Bellefeuille matched the five numbers (9-24-35-46-65) and missed the Powerball of 22. Bellefeuille’s win in the Jan. 17 drawing is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winner for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on Aug. 23, 2021.

A career builder and construction worker, the Spooner man says he plans to purchase a new , “but used,” vehicle and complete a house he is building on his property.

“This will help me finish it,” Bellefeuille said.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over 4599 receive a 2% incentive. For selling the $1 million Powerball ticket, Spooner Marathon received $20,000.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on those days to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are one in 11,688,054.

