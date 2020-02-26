Note: This was written to clear up some questions: 1) Spooner’s application for funds from Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS) program, a one-time general-purpose revenue funding; 2) What the usage of the roundhouse will be; and 3) Whether the roundhouse/turntable and Railroad Park are part of the Railroad Memories Museum, Inc.
The question of being part of the museum has become more confusing after the article Bill Osmulski originally penned on “Disqus” (a networked community platform used by hundreds of thousands of sites over the internet) appeared on the Facebook site “You Know You Grew Up in Spooner If …” Osmulski originally incorrectly indicated the city of Spooner asked for $3.9 million to “turn an old railroad roundhouse into a museum.”
The city of Spooner and the Railroad Park Board (RPB)/Friends of the Railroad Park (FORRP) applied for $2.741 million in funding from the DOT MSL grant under the “Eligible Bicycle/Pedestrian & Transportation Alternative Improvements” category for restorating the unique Chicago and Northwestern Railroad roundhouse and turntable. (The project cost is $3.9 million.)
The city is not proposing to turn the roundhouse into a museum as first stated in Bills’ article, as there is a privately owned, fantastic Railroad Memories Museum right next to the property. The RPB plans to turn the unused historic city roundhouse property, which is easily accessible by walking, bicycle, horseback, skiing, ATV, snowmobiling, train, and auto, into a distinct community event center and a landmark touring site within the developing Railroad Park.
The city owned the land which included the railroad sand tower and weigh station that surrounded the roundhouse property. In 2009, Mayor Gary Cuskey formed the Railroad Park Board and tasked the board with developing the area into a safe, welcoming park. In 2016, the city acquired the roundhouse and the turntable, took steps to remove/remediate hazardous materials, repair structural timbers, and restore the roof of the roundhouse. The restoration was entrusted to the RPB to plan and the Friends of the Railroad Park to implement.
The roundhouse requires 100% remodeling/restoration, and the rare, original turntable requires extensive rehabilitation. FORRP contracted DBS Group LLC to develop preliminary design information: Site Plan, Floor Plan, Exterior 3-D Fly-Around, and Interior 3-D Fly-Through. Through private funding, FORRP installed a parking lot base adjacent to the roundhouse, renovated the decaying weigh station, and will complete a picnic pavilion in March of 2020.
FORRP will install five signs describing the historic sites crucial to train operation as well as add additional walking trails throughout the Railroad Park. Furthermore, plans for the park include a railroad-themed playground, band shell, splash pad, benches, and extensive landscaping. The park currently includes a skating rink, picnic tables, sand volleyball courts, and hosts the annual Jack Pine Savage Dash.
The economic, educational, and connectivity impact this project would have on Spooner, the county, and the area is significant. The centrally located site is one block from the thriving downtown shopping district; one block away from a hotel with three others nearby; the Railroad Memories and Wisconsin Heritage Canoe Museums are adjacent to the site.
There is an active railroad track, the terminus of the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad (WGN) located onsite. The WGN is involved in helping the park and will bring a dining car into the roundhouse. The old railroad right of way is now the Wild Rivers Trail, connecting to hundreds of miles of ATV and snowmobile trails. Restoring the historic roundhouse and turntable would establish a safe and exciting start and end point for ATV, snowmobile, skiing, horseback riding, hiking, bicycle, road, and recreational trail trips.
To the east of the roundhouse is a new thoroughfare, Roundhouse Road. The alternative to this project is demolition, which would delete a vital part of local history. Spooner, a two-hour drive from the Twin City metro area, is a tourist destination throughout the year, attracting ATVs, snowmobilers, skiers, fishermen, hunters, bicyclists, sightseers and more, who spent a total of $45.7 million in Washburn County last year.
The restoration and opening of this site will create jobs and educational, recreational, and community opportunities for all ages and interests through the addition of festivals, farmer’s markets, art shows, weddings, concerts, and more. This project is listed as a priority by the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation for continued economic growth, quality of life management, and will help continue our unique trend of increasing our population in demographics vital to our continued growth in a rural Wisconsin area.
Both the Railroad Memories Museum, Inc. and the city’s Railroad Park Board/FORRP have a similar purpose, preserving Spooner’s railroad heritage; however, they are separate entities.
For more information or answers to questions: Terri Reiter, 715.416.2995; Spooner Railroad Park, spoonerrailroadpark.com and Facebook-Spooner Railroad Park.
