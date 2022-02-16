SHELL LAKE - Scott Roppe was elected to the Washburn County Board of Supervisors District 15, winning with 56 votes in the primary election Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The candidates for the district, which covers the Birchwood area, were Roppe, Linda Zillmer, Timothy Lee and Kelly D. Cupp.
The unofficial totals as of Wednesday, Feb. 16, were as follows:
Roppe – 56
Cupp – 22
Zillmer – 13
Lee – 7
Total votes cast in the Town of Birchwood were 55. Total votes cast in the Village of Birchwood were 43.Voter turnout from both municipalities was 9.03%, on an estimated 790 eligible voters.
The Shell Lake Schools Board of Education also had a primary election; the results were not ready at the time of this posting.
