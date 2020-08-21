  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

It's bird migration season in the Northland. Here's a "roost ring" picked up by our radar emanating from near Shell Lake, WI this morning. Our neighboring office, NWS Green Bay, has this write-up about roost rings with more information: https://www.weather.gov/grb/081110_roostring.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments