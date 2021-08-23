TREGO– The Rolling Hills Snowmobile & ATV Club of the Spooner area hosted their all-volunteer member Annual Landowners Picnic at the Trego Park Campground on Sunday, Aug. 15.
One hundred club members and their landowner guests enjoyed a pig and turkey roast prepared by Tracks Restaurant owner Dave Larson.
Julie Predni, owner of The Prime Restaurant in Trego, provided potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans. Club members added an assortment of desserts.
A raffle and door prizes topped off the day with several items including a $100 gift certificate from Wild River Sports.
Club President Rick Fetkenheuer, extended a well-appreciated thanks to the landowners for their continued use of their property to join Washburn County trails in a seamless network of over 250 miles of trails.
Rolling Hills has a reputation of having the best riding trails in Northwestern Wisconsin. The trails are maintained almost daily by over 20 volunteers who grade, cut brush, and groom the trails in the beautiful forests of Washburn County.
Countless money is spent almost year around by outdoor enthusiasts coming to the greater Spooner area to have fun and visit the hardware, antique stores, car parts stores, motels, and bars and restaurants.
