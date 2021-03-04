WASHBURN COUNTY– Washburn County seasonal road bans will go into effect on Monday, March 8, at noon, said Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.
Notice will be posted on the Washburn County Highway Department website at co.washburn.wi.us, department listings (Highway), sent to local newspapers, and available by calling the highway department, 715.635.4480.
The following Washburn County roads are posted at 6 tons maximum for any single axle and 10 tons maximum for any two axles under 8 feet apart:
Cty. Hwy. BB from Cty. Hwy. B to the Sawyer County line.
Cty. Hwy. E from Hwy. 63 south and west to Cty. Hwy. M.
Cty. Hwy. F from Hwy. 63 west to Swanson Road; from Hwy. 53 west to Cty. Hwy. K; and the loop from Cty. Hwy. K to Hwy. 77.
Cty. Hwy. G from Hwy. 77 north to Douglas County line.
Cty. Hwy. I from Hwy. 77 to end.
Cty. Hwy. M from Hwy. 70 north to Hwy. 63 and from Stanberry Road north to Hwy. 77.
Cty. Hwy. P from Cty. Hwy. B to Cty. Hwy. D.
Exceptions
The list is subject to change pending conditions
Highway maintenance vehicles, school buses, emergency public utility vehicles, and vehicles hauling bulk milk products are exempt from seasonal weight limitations on Washburn County trunk highways.
Propane haulers are exempt from any seasonal weight limitations if the tank is filled to no more than 50% of its capacity and the gross weight imposed on the highway by the vehicle does not exceed 30,000 pounds (single-rear axle) or 40,000 pounds (tandem-rear axle).
Townships can be contacted directly for travelling on town roads.
