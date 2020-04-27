The town of Evergreen will be working on Little Valley Road between Black Pine and Cable Lake Road on May 5-8.
Travelers can expect that section of road to be closed during that time and should plan alternate routes, said Tim Kessler, chair of the town of Evergreen.
