Road Closed
FILE

The town of Evergreen will be working on Little Valley Road between Black Pine and Cable Lake Road on May 5-8.

Travelers can expect that section of road to be closed during that time and should plan alternate routes, said Tim Kessler, chair of the town of Evergreen.

