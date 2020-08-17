Cty. Hwy. M road work

SPRINGBROOK, CRYSTAL TOWNS – Flagging and road closures will be done intermittently through November during road work on Cty. Hwy. M from Hwy. 63 to Cty. Hwy. A in the towns of Springbrook and Crystal.

The project includes pulverizing existing pavement, adding gravel, widening and ditching localized areas, paving new HMA, shouldering, signing, and pavement marking. The Bass Lake Road intersection also will be reconstructed as part of the project.

The intermittent flagging operations and full closures could be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Plan alternate routes for ease in travel," said Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen. 

Brian Danielsen, P.E.

Washburn County Highway Commissioner

