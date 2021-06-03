SHELL LAKE– Pert Near Sandstone will travel on its Road to Blue Ox tour this June through August, spreading the spirit of Blue Ox throughout the Midwest and beyond, starting June 5 at The Potter’s Shed in Shell Lake.
From there they are headed west to Wyoming and the Front Range of Colorado before returning to play dates in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.
The Blue Ox Festival will be on August 19-21 in Eau Claire.
Founded by four childhood friends, Pert Near’s chemistry harkens back to the family bands of yesteryear. They play with infectious energy and an undeniable joy that cuts straight to the heart.
The band earned performances everywhere from the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival to A Prairie Home Companion, and they shared bills on the road with the likes of Trampled By Turtles, Del McCoury, and Yonder Mountain String Band.
As their reputation grew, they cemented their status as linchpins of the Midwestern scene by founding their very own festival, Blue Ox, which has featured performances by Bela Fleck, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Justin Townes Earle, Blitzen Trapper, and more.
Sharing the stage on June 5 at The Potter’s Shed will be The High 48s, a band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today, and one of the very few who can find an overlooked bluegrass classic in a song by M. Ward or the Clash then throw down hard on a standard by Bill Monroe.
The band takes its name from railroad slang for the boxcars originally used to transport troops on the front lines in World War I that could carry 40 soldiers or eight horses. They were used later in the U.S. on fast-moving “hot shot” freight trains by train-hoppers looking for work during the Great Depression.
Music starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found at thepottersshed.com.
