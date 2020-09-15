Road closure on Cty. Hwy. MD

LONG LAKE – A portion of Cty. Hwy. MD will be closed from approximately 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, to remove a large, dead tree overhanging powerlines. 

The section of road is approximately a half-mile north of Cty. Hwy. M at the south end of Long Lake.

