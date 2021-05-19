Cty. Hwy. J closure for culvert work
Danielsen, Brian

TOWN OF BARRONETT – Cty. Hwy. J will be closed to through traffic from Monday through Thursday, May 24 to June 3, for culvert pipe installation.

Closures will be Monday through Thursday each week from 6;30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Memorial Day.

"Please plan alternative routes during this timeframe," said Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.

