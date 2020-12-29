BARRON– Clayton Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland has been arrested on a charge of second-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call on Monday, Dec. 28, at 4:44 p.m. saying a man was shot on North Mill Street in Barron. The caller reported that the suspect fled in a car.
The Barron Police responded to the scene along with deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Department of Natural Resources warden, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Life Link Helicopter.
While en route to the call Lauritsen called 911 and said he was the shooter. He was later taken into custody in the parking lot of the Justice Center.
Initial investigation shows a possible road rage incident took place and Lauritsen shot Robertson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Laurtisen is being held in the Barron County Jail on a charge of second-degree intentional homicide.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Vierkandt and Fitzgerald said. Formal charges are expected later this week by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office, they said.
