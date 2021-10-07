Schaub Road closure

TOWN OF TREGO – The Washburn County Highway Department will be working on Schaub Road in the town of Trego to add gravel, pulverize, add geogrid, and replace a culvert.

Intermittent closures can be expected on Monday through Thursday, Oct. 11-21, between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers should plan accordingly, advised Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.

