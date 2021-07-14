Richard Lawonn

Richard Emmett Lawonn of Trego, 75, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth. Richard (Rich) was born in Milwaukee in 1946 to Emmett and Laurine (Steiner) Lawonn.
Rich graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1972, he married Roberta (Bobbi) Hollinger, and in the years that followed they were blessed with two children.
Rich worked as an electrical engineer and marketer for three different companies in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He supported his wife, Bobbi, in obtaining her master's degree, which eventually brought the family to the Spooner area where Bobbi began her career with University of Wisconsin-Extension in Washburn County.
Rich was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman and had a particular passion for duck hunting. In his years of fatherhood, Rich instilled his love for the outdoors to his kids, and they have many fond memories of hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time at their cabin in central Wisconsin.
Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbi. He is survived by his two children, Matthew J. Lawonn of Tillamook, Oregon, and Wendy (Steve) Miller of Waunakee; three sisters-in law; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved hunting dog, Sally.
He is also survived by his church family at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Spooner, to which he belonged for many years.
Funeral services will be at Beautiful Savior on Monday, July 19. Visitation will be at the church at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Pastor David Warskow will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5301 Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Rich’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.