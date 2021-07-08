Richard Helman

Richard Kent Helman, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Saint Croix Falls Hospital, Saint Croix Falls. He was born on September 3, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Eugene and Lora (Davis) Helman. He was united in marriage to Robin Elaine Daniels on December 20, 1996, in LaCrosse.
Kent was raised on the family farm in Sedalia, Missouri, before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1955. He graduated from the Wasson High School in 1962. He continued his education at the Southern Colorado State University, Denver University, and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned his master's degree in social work.
Kent spent his career working as a social worker for the state of Wisconsin. He started in licensing group homes and played a role in the early beginnings of Chileda, a home for helping kids with cognitive and behavioral problems in La Crosse.
Kent, Silent Key W9LZQ, was active in amateur radio and emergency services, including Skywarn, serving as the district coordinator for several years.
He enjoyed watching wildlife, fishing, and playing backgammon and card games with the family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin of Hertel; his daughter, Stephanie Helman of Canyon Lake, Texas, and step-children, Cory Janda of La Crosse, Cassandra (Eric) Carmody of Luxemburg, Wisconsin, and Christopher (Carrie Nehlsen) Janda of DeForest; 15 grandchildren; his brother, Steve (Sarah) Helman of Manitou Springs, Colorado; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hedlund of Shell Lake; and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kent is preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Wood; his nephew, Benjamin Daniels; his father-in-law, James Hedlund; and his beloved dachshund, Dilly.
A memorial service will be held in the fall.
Condolences for the family maybe left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
