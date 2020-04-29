RICE LAKE – The city council passed a resolution last evening, patterned after the city of Hartford, that would allow any business to reopen as long as they followed federal and state guidance for opening safely, according to Alderman Jim Dorrance. He said the council split the vote 4-4 and the Mayor Michael Diercks broke the tie with a yes vote.
Dorrance said members voting yes believe that the business should be able to choose for themselves whether to open or remain closed until the state (governor) says they can open safely. The economic hardship is becoming too much to bear for the small businesses in Rice Lake. Those voting no think the risk is unknown and because of limited virus testing capabilities business should follow the guidance of health care experts in Barron County and the state of Wisconsin. Barron County will continue to follow state guidelines.
Dorrance advises business owners to go to the city’s website for the exact wording of the resolution and attached guidelines.
