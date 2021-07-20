A 66-year-old man from Rice Lake died following a crash between his pickup truck and a farm tractor in Douglas County near Solon Springs.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, on Hwy. 53 approximately 1/10 of a mile north of North Boundary Road.
A Douglas County Highway Department worker was mowing on a tractor while driving northbound when the pickup truck, also traveling north, struck the rear of the tractor, the State Patrol said.
The pickup driver did not survive the crash. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family. The tractor driver, an unidentified 22-year-old woman from Superior, suffered minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
