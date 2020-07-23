The 2021 Wisconsin State Park admission sticker will for the first time feature a winter image designed by Emma Dzurbanova, a junior foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic at Rice Lake High School.
The winning design will be printed on state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers and will be displayed on more than 300,000 vehicles.
"Winter sports are a major attraction at our state properties, so it is very fitting that they are being featured on the 2021 admission sticker," said Mark Aquino, Wisconsin State Park System acting director. "It's also a great fit with our OutWiGo initiative that encourages people to take part in winter activities such as skiing and snowshoeing to help improve their overall health and wellness by staying active in the outdoors."
This is the 30th year the Wisconsin state park and forest annual vehicle admission sticker has been designed by a high school student whose artwork is chosen through a statewide contest. The design contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is open to all high school students attending public, private or parochial schools or home schooled in Wisconsin.
Dzurbanova's design features a cross-country skier heading down a trail. She will receive an engraved plaque and a 2021 annual vehicle admission sticker featuring her design when stickers become available in December.
Second place was won by Abigail Tessmer, Arrowhead High School, whose entry depicted an image of the night sky, and third place was won by Mason Wageman of Appleton North High School, whose design featured a person lounging next to a lake in a hammock.
Honorable Mention went to:
> Kallie Wagner, Antigo High School
> Maria Graziano, Slinger High School
> Brianna Lusk, Cedarburg High School
> Kate Seymour, Oconomowoc High School
> Greta Marquardt, Bay Port High School
> Ethan Nighbor, Waupun High School
> Logan Neuendorf, Beaver Dam High School
All the entries can be viewed here.
The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.
Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin Residents 65 years of age and older. The 2021 admission stickers will go on sale in early December.
