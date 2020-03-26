A page of resources for local businesses during the pandemic has been set up by the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation.
In an email update to members of the WCEDC, Executive Director Joel Zimmerman wrote:
In an effort to be efficient in our response to COVID-19 and how the crisis is effecting our community, we've developed a specific page of our website to post the most up-to-date vetted resources for your businesses during this time. Please be aware that we do not give legal and accounting advice. With that said, we'll let you know when programs will not work for you, or when they might work for you. This page can be found at https://www.washburncodevelopment.com/covid-19.
Also know the first place we post anything worth while is on our Facebook page, so be sure you're connected to that.
Things are happening and changing hourly on some days, and not at all on others. I want to assure you that the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation absolutely cares about our present and future and is working tirelessly to help the hundreds of businesses located in our County. If you have a need, be sure to reach out and I'll see what we can do to assist. We are all in this together, and we'll continue to be in the aftermath and recovery phases as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.