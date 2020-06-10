The Safer at Home order is over and many places are beginning to open. However, Wisconsinites still remain at risk of getting sick with COVID-19. To help support businesses to follow public health practices as they reopen, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released new resources for employers. These resources will help inform employers on public health best practices and precautions they can take to continue protecting their employees, customers, and communities from COVID-19.
“COVID-19 remains very contagious and we continue to rely on best public health practice to keep people safe and healthy while helping businesses safely increase employee and customer capacity,” said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “Our goal is to support a healthy community and a thriving economy by providing community partners and businesses with the tools needed to prevent and respond to the spread of disease in Barron County.”
Ready-to-use posters and graphics for employers are now available on the DHS employer webpage. This toolkit was created under the guidance of public health experts, and will provide actionable, easy to follow practices that employers can implement during these hard times.
Some of the resources include:
> Ways to reduce workplace spread through increased hygiene practices, wearing masks, and physical distancing
> Encouraging employees who test positive to stay in isolation
> Allowing employees exposed to COVID-19 to be able to quarantine for 14 days
> Customer-facing posters to promote good public health etiquette
Additionally, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has developed reopen guidelines in partnership with multiple state agencies and regional economic development partners. You can find these guidelines on their website at wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.
While public health experts and frontline workers are working hard to flatten the curve and prepare for additional surges, employers can also help slow the spread of the virus by taking precautions in the workplace. Because COVID-19 is a new virus, we are still learning how it spreads and how it works. Until there is a vaccine, the best thing to do is to adopt proactive public health measures as we get back to our Wisconsin way of life. The actions we take now will allow us to manage outbreaks and community spread in the future.
We encourage the public to frequently monitor the Barron County Public Health Facebook page, the WEDC website, the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on social media. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
