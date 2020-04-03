A new Resilient Wisconsin initiative and website are in place with tools and resources to help Wisconsinites deal with stress and mental health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are announcing Resilient Wisconsin today, in the middle of this pandemic, because building resilience is how we will band together and grow as a state in the face of COVID-19,” Gov. Tony Evers said on Friday, April 3. “Resilience is not the absence of stress, but rather, using tools to manage and adapt and recover from that stress. Resilient Wisconsin is designed to help you learn, develop, and use those tools.”
“Some of these tools focus on caring for yourself,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “In the face of intense challenges like the ones we face today with COVID-19, it can feel selfish to prioritize your own needs. But it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, and we need that self-care to deal with our stress and make it possible to care for others.”
Resilient Wisconsin provides guidance to Wisconsinites looking for tools and resources to stay mentally healthy during this unprecedented crisis. Practicing self-care, staying connected, and reducing stress when possible are the foundation of the tools. Specific action steps for each of the strategies are on the Resilient Wisconsin website.
The pandemic and the Safer at Home Order is a stressful time for all. Resilient Wisconsin also recognizes that some communities in the state are facing even more heightened stressors, so specific guidance is also provided for first responders and medical professionals, parents and caregivers, people living with mental and behavioral health concerns, and mental and behavioral health providers.
"We encourage you to reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone," Evers said. "Even in this time of social distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection."
The secretary-designee emphasized that it is OK to ask for help by providing specific 24/7 crisis resources, adding “Please, if you are feeling unable to cope or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away. Text HOPELINE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. And if you know others who are struggling, reach out to them.”
