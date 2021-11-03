SHELL LAKE-- The Washburn County Republican Party will host a Candidate Freedom Fest to meet and greet 2022 candidates at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Shell Lake Community Center.
The candidates include:
> Governor: Adam Fischer, Rebecca Kleefisch, John Macco, and Jonathan Wichmann.
> Lieutenant governor: David King, Patrick Testin, David Varnam, Ben Voelkel, Cindy Werner, and Kyle Yudes.
> Attorney general: Eric Toney
> Secretary of State: Dmitri Becker, Justin Schmidtka, and Jay Schroeder.
> Treasurer: Jeanette Deschene and Orlando Owens.
> Sheriff: Warren Tuttle.
> State Senate: Romaine Quinn.
> Incumbents: Dave Armstrong and Tom Tiffany.
For more information: washburngop@gmail.com.
