State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) will hold in-district listening sessions for residents of the 75th Assembly District the week of April 19, opportunities for constituents to share their thoughts with him about the 2021-23 state budget proposal (Assembly Bill 68/Senate Bill 111) currently under consideration in the Legislature.
The listening sessions will be held at the following times and locations:
> Monday, April 19, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center auditorium, Barron.
> Friday, April 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Services Center boardroom, Shell Lake.
> Friday, April 23, noon to 1 p.m., Cumberland City Hall.
> Friday, April 23, 2 to 3 p.m., Chetek City Hall.
Attendees are asked to follow any health and safety measures the host locations may require.
Constituents who are unable to attend an in-person listening session are invited to contact Rep. Armstrong’s Capitol office, Rep.Armstrong@legis.wi.gov or 608.266.2519, to share their comments about the budget or other issues. They also may submit budget feedback to the Joint Finance Committee at Budget.Comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.
