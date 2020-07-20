Rendezvous05.jpg
BILL THORNLEY

DANBURY– Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park located between Webster and Danbury will host the annual Great Folle Avoine Fur Trade Rendezvous on Thursday through Sunday, July 23-26.

The historical recreation of the fur trade era in Wisconsin will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily as dozens of fur trade camps fill Sayer’s Field and Trader Row.

The rendezvous is filled with unique characters in period costumes and will include demonstrations of skills such as archery.

A Wild Rice Pancake Breakfast will be held on July 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

