The remains of a Grantsburg and Trade Lake area mother of four have been found.
The remains have been positively identified as those of Ahsley Miller Carlson, 33, who disappeared on September 23 east of Hinckley, Minnesota.
On Nov. 27 at about 9 a.m., searchers with Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) Search and Rescue group located possible human remains in Ogema Township, Minnesota, on lands belonging to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The property is adjacent to the St. Croix State Forest, and the area was being searched for Carlson.
Deputies from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded and confirmed the remains were human. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Mobile Crime Scene Team responded and assisted in processing the scene.
The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Ashley Carlson's.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation of her disappearance. No further information will be released at this time, the department said.
