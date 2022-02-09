SARONA– Registrations are opening soon for Day Camps at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona.

What is Day Camp?

Kids ages 5-12 are invited this summer for Day Camp. Each day features learning activities, games, swimming and crafts.  In 2022, Hunt Hill will be offering a mix of week-long day camps and daily camps. 

Week-long Camps

These are day-long programs where the same camper attends every day of that week. There are two week-long camps offered. 

June 20 - June 24 will be Awesome Animal Week.

June 27- July 1 will be Super Scientist Week.

Daily Camps

These are day-long programs where campers can attend a single day in any week or multiple days throughout the summer.

Daily camps will run on the following dates: July 5-8, July 11-15 and August 1-5. Each day of camp has a different theme.

Themes include: Diggin' Dinosaurs, Splash Camp, Fishing, Survival, Nature Art and more. 

Registration

Thanks, in large part, to memberships and donations, Hunt Hill is able to offer low- and no-cost programming and keep the grounds and trails open and free to the public.

To celebrate the support of its members, Hunt Hill is offering members a special early registration period to sign up for Day Camps.

Registration will be open for members only (must have a 2022 family membership to register children or grandchildren) Feb. 7-20.

Registration will open to the public on Feb. 21. 

Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary is a nature preserve and learning center near Long Lake in Sarona. Located on nearly 600 acres, Hunt Hill protects a variety of unique and beautiful habitats found in Wisconsin.

Hunt Hill also produces high-quality environmental education programs year-round. For more information, please visit www.hunthill.org, call 715.635.6543, or email info@hunthill.org.

