BIRCHWOOD – The Birchwood School District is starting the registration process for the 2022-23 school year for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students at Birchwood Elementary and Public Montesorri schools and Bobcat Virtual Academy.
Those who have children ready to register for either 4-year-old kindergarten (children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022) or 5-year-old kindergarten (children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022) are eligible.
To register, parents should:
• Contact the Birchwood School Office at 715.354.3471 to provide demographic information.
• Communicate the desired educational setting (elementary, Montessori or virtual academy).
• If the educational setting is unknown, request to educate yourself about the settings by “Filling the Chair,” which provides parents the opportunity to spend 20 minutes observing each classroom to find out which instructional philosophy is the best fit for the child.
Families who reside outside the Birchwood School district must complete the Wisconsin Open Enrollment form before April 30. Forms are available online or in the school office.
The Birchwood School District provides an extended day learning program for all 4K students in the afternoon Monday through Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.