Anthony A. Atkins, 47, Webster, was sentenced on June 2 by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 144 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
The imprisonment will be followed by 15 years of supervised release. Atkins pleaded guilty to the charge on February 9.
A probation officer took possession of three phones from Atkins, who was not allowed to have them, on June 15, 2020. She did a preliminary search of the phones, observed what she believed to be child pornography, and turned the phones over to law enforcement. Law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant for the phones and found numerous images of child pornography.
In sentencing Atkins, Conley expressed concern that Atkins had a sexual interest in children for the last 25 years and committed hands-on offenses in the past. The judge also noted it was at least the third time Atkins violated his sex offender registry notification requirements.
The charge against Atkins was the result of an investigation conducted by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman handled the prosecution of the case.
