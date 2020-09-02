Wisconsin’s economy has taken a hit because of COVID-19 and sectors of the outdoor recreation industry, unfortunately, were not spared. But there are silver linings – from increased attendance in our state parks to increased sales of equipment like bikes, boats, RVs, and more.
In May and the first half of June, we saw an 18% increase in state park weekend visitation, followed by a 52% spike the weekend that campgrounds reopened. Sales of fishing licenses were up 21% and ATV trail passes were up 24% this spring over last year. Additionally, national reports show sales of boats are up over 70% and all categories of bikes have seen double or triple digit increases with leisure bikes leading the way with a 121% increase over last year.
Outdoor recreation continues to demonstrate its essential role as an economic and cultural driver in Wisconsin, and the Office of Outdoor Recreation is working to uplift the industry and its partners for the economic and overall well-being of the state and its residents. The Office is connecting the dots between businesses, manufacturers, and the activities themselves to highlight their economic impact and importance.
Just recently, the Office of Outdoor Recreation partnered with Backpacker Magazine on their Get Out More Tour to showcase Wisconsin to a new national audience who may not have considered the state as a place to find epic adventure. Episode 6 aired live on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube on August 20th and featured the Ice Age Trail alongside other national standouts like the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Sierra Nevada, the Rockies and more. Wisconsin is the only Midwestern destination featured in the entire 15-episode series.
In the episode, the Backpacker crew hikes and camps along a section of the Ice Age Trail at the Western Terminus beginning in Interstate State Park. They capture the beautiful scenery of the area – forest cover, rocky outcroppings and bluffs, and stunning views of the St. Croix River. Two additional segments help tell Wisconsin’s story with one showcasing the multi-sport offerings not to be missed and the other featuring a conversation I had with the show’s host and Mary Monroe Brown, Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. All told, the episode features the following areas and partners in the hike, camp, bike, fish adventure:
Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Interstate State Park in St. Croix Falls
St. Croix River
Chippewa Falls Area
Hickory Ridge Trails
Wheel & Sprocket
Trek
St. Croix Rods
Leinenkugel’s
The episode positions Wisconsin as an authentic destination for outdoor activities during all four-seasons and explains the purpose and necessity of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. Since airing, the episode has had an impressive reach with more than 19K views on Facebook (more than double all but one of the previous five episodes) and several thousand on Instagram and YouTube as well. We’re excited to see it pick up more steam as word spreads to more adventure-seekers in the coming weeks.
I encourage you to watch the episode showcasing our enthusiasm and pride for what Wisconsin has to offer. Please share it with others as an invitation to join us in Wisconsin’s outdoors.
Forward together
