The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa declared a state of emergency Sunday, effective until revoked, for the reservation.
A powerful storm consisting of extreme straight line winds caused significant damage to the reservation and surrounding areas Saturday night. Trees and power lines are down all across the reservation. Travel is hazardous and many roads are impassible, the tribe said.
The Tribal Council asked that all those living outside of reservation boundaries not to travel to the reservation. Tribal members are asked to restrict travel as much as possible. Report emergencies to Bayfield County dispatch or call 911.
The tribe said road and emergency crews were working Sunday to clear roads and utility crews were working to restore power. Updates will come via Facebook and the news media.
