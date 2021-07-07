RICE LAKE– The Red Barn Theatre Board of Directors is extremely excited to welcome its patrons back for the 2021 season.
“We have a terrific slate of shows lined up, and we hope you enjoy our 61st season!” the theatre said.
The season’s second production, “The World Goes ‘Round,” is a two-act musical review of music by composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, that will open at the Red Barn Theatre on Wednesday, July 7, and be performed through Saturday, July 17 (no show Sunday July 11).
Kander and Ebb are famous for their Broadway and film collaborations, like “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “The Rink,: “Woman of the Year,” “Funny Lady,” and “New York, New York.”
This smaller cast entertains with 30 songs about the various life experiences that really make the world go
around. Cast members include Ben Ankarlo, Holly Dalsveen, Nancy Erickson Dutmer, Jackson Liedl, and Alaina Tomesh.
The director is choreographer Cathy Jones Wolf, and musical sirector is John Dutmer.
Curtain time 7:30 p.m. Reservations are held until 7:15 p.m.
Reservations: 715.234.8301; 888.686.3770; redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
“Tickets are selling quickly, don’t run the risk of missing out on a fun evening of great Broadway music performed by a super talented cast, reserve your tickets today!” the Red Barn Theatre said.
