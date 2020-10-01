Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity (WRHFH) is accepting nominations of outstanding community members for their latest community project.
WRHFH will distribute up to 10 blessing baskets to individuals nominated by the community as a way to show that they are thankful for what that individual has done this year. Throughout the month of October, anyone is able to nominate a community member to receive a basket.
Each year, AmeriCorps members are responsible for completing a service project. The blessing baskets were the idea of Tatiana Trimble, AmeriCorps community outreach member of WRHFH, and will serve as her service project.
“I truly believe this will encourage the community to be more involved with one another and ultimately provide a great opportunity to show important members of our communities that we are thankful for what they do,” Trimble said. “Here at Wild Rivers Habitat, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to reach out to everyone in our counties. We hope that this promotional campaign will ignite a great deal of activity between us, our communities, and local businesses.”
The nominated winners will receive a personalized blessing basket on Tuesday, Oct. 27. WRHFH was granted a Visa gift card from Thrivent Financial Action Teams, and throughout October will use those funds to purchase items for the project. WRHFH will cater the baskets to the best of their ability to the individual winners.
“Throughout planning this campaign, we created several varieties of baskets, including some for medical professionals, educators, and business owners. We are excited to officially begin this project and can’t wait to start getting our first entries!” Trimble said.
Anyone who is interested in donating items, gift cards or money, or who know of a local business that may be, is asked to email communityengagement@wildrivershabitat.org for more information on how to do so.
To receive a nomination form and instructions on how to nominate a community member: https://wildrivershabitat.org/blessing-baskets.
About AmeriCorps
AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of the national culture.
For more information: AmeriCorps.gov.
About Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in Burnett, Polk, Rusk, and Washburn counties. WRHFH provides housing assistance by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes for income-qualified individuals and families.
Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity has constructed more than 47 homes since its formation in 1997 and has completed over 400 projects through its home repair and painting program.
To donate funds, building materials or to volunteer: www.wildrivershabitat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.