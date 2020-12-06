During this pandemic, I, like many, don’t know much about this virus. That was before my dad got sick, was hospitalized, and then tested positive for COVID-19.
He had been feeling very fatigued and slept a lot. He received a text message from a friend that said, “This virus attacks the lungs, you should check your blood oxygen level.”
My parents along with myself did not have a pulse oximeter in their medicine cabinet. After obtaining a pulse oximeter, he took his oxygen reading. It was 68%. That is very low. At this point, he went in to the ER.
After receiving oxygen via nasal cannula, it was apparently not enough support, and he had consented to be put on a ventilator. He needed a higher level of care and the staff at his local hospital in Upper Peninsula started calling nearby hospitals, trying to secure an ICU bed for my dad. All beds were full. They had called Marquette Michigan, Appleton, Green Bay, Wausau, and Duluth. Two days later, a bed opened in the medical ICU in Essentia-St Mary’s in Duluth.
This was the first time we really saw the medical crisis this virus has the potential of causing. My dad needed a ventilator and he got one, thankfully. He also needed a higher level of care which was not available for two days! All we could do was wait.
Dad spent 20 days on a ventilator in the MICU. The day he was extubated, we were overjoyed! He had ups and downs throughout his whole sickness. When a person is on a ventilator, they have to be sedated. He was coming out of his drugged state slowly, and we celebrated every bit of progress.
On day five off of the ventilator, he aspirated. His condition worsened to the point that he needed to be put back on the ventilator. The doctors and nursing staff along with us were disheartened. He spent three more days on the ventilator. After he was extubated for the second time, he was so happy to have the breathing tube out.
His body by this time was extremely weak, and he kept requiring more and more oxygen support. We soon realized he was not going to beat COVID-19. Because of the visitation policy, we were not able to see him during this whole time. But since he was failing we headed to Duluth, as we would be able to see him since it was end of life. We were able to be by his side as he died on November 4. This is not the outcome we imagined, but he got to go to heaven that day.
We have learned so much about this virus that I just want to tell you, if you or someone you know gets sick, especially if they tested positive for COVID-19, take their blood oxygen level with a pulse oximeter! If it’s below 90% it means you’re getting into trouble, and need to go in.
