...ANOTHER NIGHT OF DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold
temperatures and wind chills will continue into tonight. Favorable
conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are anticipated,
resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below zero and wind
chills 40 below zero or colder.
Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday
as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will
gradually warm throughout the week.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.