I want to commend the Washburn County Health Department for their efficient and safe vaccine program. It was done in a way that made everyone feel safe and cared for. Their planning made getting a vaccine go very smoothly.

A big thank you also goes out to the Shell Lake Lions Club and all the citizen volunteers at the vaccine clinic.

I would also like to thank all the local businesses who encourage wearing masks. Thank you for caring about your customers and fellow citizens!

