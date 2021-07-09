Randall Read

Randall 'Jack' Ryan Read, 86, of Rice Lake passed away on July 2, 2021. Randall was born on August 18, 1934 in Spooner to Spencer and Nellie (Thompson) Knutson and was raised by his aunt, Amanda Clark. Much of his childhood was spent in Bellingham, Washington, as well as northwest Wisconsin.
When he was a young man, Randall traveled extensively in what he referred to as his "wandering years." Along the way he became a disc jockey working at a variety of radio stations around the United States. He eventually realized a childhood dream and became an actor, becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild and appearing in over 40 films. When he returned to Wisconsin as an older adult, he joined several local theater companies, continuing to fulfill his love of acting and the theater.
A concerned and community-minded citizen, he ran for the Rice Lake City Council. He was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. He had friends all over the world but in later years took special delight in his friendship with his beloved dog, Ginger.
Randall is survived by his sister, Jean Johnson of North Las Vegas, Nevada; siblings, Sandy Tisdale of Milwaukee, William Cairns of Spooner, and Robert Cairns of Siren; the Larson step brothers and sisters; as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Aunt Amanda; sister, Darlene; and his devoted dog, Ginger.
