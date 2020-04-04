As the information is always changing in our current world, I wanted to reach out to provide you with some up-to-date resources that could help your family and businesses.
Job Impacted:
State of Wisconsin information: https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/Home.aspx
Unemployment Benefits: To begin filing for unemployment, go to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/ and click on "Apply for Benefits Online." The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) also has a "Handbook for Claimants" which may be able to answer any questions you have about if you qualify for unemployment insurance. DWD advises applying online as their call center has been overwhelmed with calls as of late.
Seeking New or Temporary Work: The Wisconsin Job Center has an up-to-date list of jobs available in various occupations. You can view the list of in demand jobs here. They do have a reminder though that some of these jobs may not be considered essential.
Essential Workforce Child Care: The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has launched a new web form that allows essential employees to request child care services. They have also provided a map-based tool for parents looking to seek child care during this time.
Local Resources: Workforce Resource Inc. provides information on resources that are available to those who have been laid off. Services are provided through federal and state programs including FoodShare Employment & Training, Wisconsin Works, Affordable Care Act, Senior Community Services Employment Program, Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, YouthBuild, and Independent Living. You can contact them at 855-792-5439 weekdays from 8:00am-4:30pm or email inquire@workforceresource.org
Business Impacted:
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program: Businesses with 500 or fewer employees may qualify for up to a $2 million loan with interest rates of 3.75% for for-profit and 2.75% for nonprofits and payments for up to 30 years. As of today, businesses may also defer payments on these loans for 12 months. Loans can be used to cover costs to keep the business open and cover fixed costs and bills. When filling out an application, SBA recommends saving your information, as the website has kicked individuals off while completing the application. Find more information on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) website. Additionally, the Wisconsin Small Business Development Network is helping small businesses apply for the federal disaster loans.
Small Business 20/20: Businesses with 20 or fewer employees who work with a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) may be eligible for up to $2,000 over two months to cover costs of rent, payroll, and utility bills to provide relief for fixed monthly expenses. Businesses apply for the grant through their CDFI. Find more information here.
The WEDC also put out a guide for small businesses to help them navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find that guide here.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has put together a toolkit for farmers and agricultural businesses to use as they see the impacts of this pandemic.
COVID-19 Economic Loss Survey: Barron County Economic Development Corporation asks you to take this survey by April 6th. It will be used to measure the economic loss and assist in future recovery efforts in our community and throughout the state. This is the first in a series of surveys, as it will be repeated over several observation periods to determine the economic impact to businesses over periods of time.
Barron & Washburn County Economic Development Corps: The Barron County and Washburn County Economic Development Corps are continuously updating their Facebook pages to reflect the latest updates from the federal government and state government with what resources are available.
