By Eric Lindquist
Leader-Telegram
SPOONER — Roughly 250 quilts will be on display Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner.
But this is no ordinary quilt show.
These quilts, all red, white, and blue, will be presented to the 150 or so members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company who recently returned from a nearly 12-month deployment in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
The 829th, based in Spooner and Ashland, includes troops from across Northwestern Wisconsin.
During the deployment, the troops improved existing facilities, completed construction projects, and deconstructed facilities no longer needed for the mission.
The quilts were made by volunteers from all over Wisconsin, with members of Faith Lutheran creating 71 of them, said Colette Piskie, the Spooner woman who organized the effort.
“The community has really, really stepped up,” Piskie said.
The patriotic creations are all sewn to the standards of the national nonprofit group Quilts of Valor, which has presented more than 252,000 high-quality quilts since its founding in 2003.
The Quilts of Valor website says the program’s goal is to provide comfort and healing to veterans touched by war.
The public will be able to view the quilts, which will be spread over pews, during an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, W7148 Luther Rd.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Piskie said.
As safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees at the open house will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, provide contact information, and follow markings for one-way traffic flow.
Volunteers also will sanitize the site regularly.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe and still have this event,” Piskie said. “It’s a heartwarming story in these uncertain times.”
