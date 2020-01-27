Quilters are needed to make Quilts of Valor for local soldiers who currently are deployed. The effort is part of the “We Care” program for the 829th Army National Guard.

To cover the unit, 150 quilts are needed, and they must be completed by September 2020 following standards outlined at qovf.org.

Most soldiers prefer red, white, and blue, the organizers said.

All of the Quilts of Valor will be displayed at a quilt show at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 17. Admission will be a fat quarter of red, white, or blue fabric.

Additional info

For more information: qovf.org or Colette Piskie, 715.205.8162.

