Quilt squares
CONTRIBUTED

The second annual Quilt-Topia Barn Quilt challenge is underway, and the Washburn County Fair invites all quilters to submit an entry.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three placings and a people’s choice award. The first-place quilt block pattern will be painted on sign board and hung on one of the barns at the fairgrounds. Each year a new barn quilt will be added to a barn as part of beautifying the fairgrounds.This is a community project for all to enjoy.

Barn quilts were originally conceived to encourage economic development by promoting ag-tourism and local businesses while bringing travelers to rural areas. While quilts are usually made up of a series of squares of the same pattern placed together, a barn quilt is always a single square.

Contest details

> The theme for the 2020 fair is “How sweet it is at the Washburn County Fair.”

“Use your imagination and go wild,” the fair said.

> Only one square, with backing, batting, and bound should be submitted (must be square).

> The finished square should be no smaller than 12 by 12 inches and no larger than 16 by 16.

> The finished square can be quilted or tied.

> The finished square should be pieced, not appliqued.

> The finished square should be made with solid fabrics (no prints).

> The finished square can have no more than six colors.

> The finished square can be hand or machine sewn.

> The finished square must not have curves in the design.

> Entry must be completed by the exhibitor.

> Team or group entries will be allowed, but members of the team or group may not enter as an individual.

> Entry must be family-friendly.

> All entries must be submitted by June 13.

> All entries must be mailed to Linda Degner, W7402 Fox Trail Rd., Shell Lake, WI 54871, or dropped off at Bashaw Valley Farm and Greenhouse.

> Include name, address, phone number, and email address on a sheet of paper with the entry. Place quilt block and info paper inside a large plastic bag

> Awards will be announced via the local papers and Facebook. Prizes will be mailed.

For more information: Linda, 715.645.2078.

