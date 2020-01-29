CUMBERLAND– Questions about being a hospice volunteer will be answered during a presentation by Melissa Peterson, volunteer coordinator with St. Croix Hospice, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library.

Training, hours, and locations will be discussed, and attendees can learn about how they can provide companionship and emotional support to patients in need.

Registrations are appreciated by signing up at the circulation desk, calling the library at 715.822.2767, or emailing cupl@cumberlandpl.org.

