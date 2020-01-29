CUMBERLAND– Questions about being a hospice volunteer will be answered during a presentation by Melissa Peterson, volunteer coordinator with St. Croix Hospice, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Thomas St. Angelo Public Library.
Training, hours, and locations will be discussed, and attendees can learn about how they can provide companionship and emotional support to patients in need.
Registrations are appreciated by signing up at the circulation desk, calling the library at 715.822.2767, or emailing cupl@cumberlandpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.