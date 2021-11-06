SPOONER– The nine-day Wisconsin gun deer season is approaching, and the Indianhead Rifle & Pistol Club’s Sight-In Days are open to the public again this year.

Hunters can improve shooting performance this deer season and make sure rifles are ready.

Dates for public sight-in are Nov. 12-13, then 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sight-in is rain or shine.

Staff will be on hand to act as spotters, give advice, help with scope adjustments, and do minor mounting repairs on scopes. Memberships to the IRPC will be available, and donations will be accepted.a

The IRPC Range will be closed for the first day of deer season on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments