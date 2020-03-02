Winners of 2019 WCEDC business awards
BILL THORNLEY

The Washburn County Economic Development Corporation (WCEDC) has taken nominations for its annual awards honoring businesses and has asked the public to vote for their favorites.

Voting is at washburncountyedc.org and is open through March 6.

The winners will be announced at the WCEDC’s annual banquet, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 1 at Heartwood Resort and Conference Center.

Business of the Year

Schmitz’s Economart

Alley Cats Coffee

Chickadee Hills Homestead LLC

Evergreen Hollow Upholstery

Tim Reedy State Farm

Shell Lake State Bank

Woody’s on Long

Spooner School of Dance

Crystal Creek Naturals

Live Fast Fit Free

The Dock Coffee

Round Man Brewing Company

Creative Kids Learning Center

Peragon

Bear Tracks Bar and Grill

Mayana Chocolate

Spooner Memorial Library

New Business of the Year

Dobbe’s Small Engine Repair

Wisconsin Lumberjacks

Petit’s Auto & Performance

Indigo the Label

Uniquely Yourz

The Chocolate Studio

Jessie’s Diner

Antique Adventures

Laughing Goat

Brick Yard Pottery

Community Involved Business of the Year

Greenfield Physical Therapy

Lakeview Bar and Grill

Lakeland Family Resource Center

Spooner Memorial Library

Jack Link’s Protein Snacks

Henson’s Country Foods

Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center

Wild River’s Habitat for Humanity

Round Man Brewing Company

Tim Reedy State Farm

Spooner Health

Schmitz’s Economart

Wisconsin Lumberjacks

The Dock Coffee

Woody’s on Long

Walker Lumber

Live Fast Fit Free

Edina Realty

Chickadee Hills Homestead

Customer Friendly Business of the Year

Woody’s on Long

Jessie’s Diner

First & Vine

Spooner Memorial Library

Henson’s Country Foods

The Chocolate Studio

Live Fast Fit Free

Chickadee Hills Homestead LLC

Northwind Book and Fiber

The Dock Coffee

Edina Realty

White Birch Printing

Potter’s Shed

Evergreen Hollow Upholstery

Round Man Brewing Co.

Long Lake Bait & Tackle

Jock’s Auto

Northwoods Hardware Hank

Schmitz’s Economart

Tim Reedy State Farm

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Faith In Action

Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Restore

Spooner Health

Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce

Washburn County Humane Society

Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo

Lakeland Family Resource Center

Rolling Hills Snowmobile and ATV Club

Regional Hospice Services

Embrace

COMFORTS Food Shelf, Minong

Stone Lake Cranberry Festival

VFW Post 10568 - Springbrook

Washburn County Tourism Association

Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center

Innovative Business of the Year

Chieftain Wild Rice

Round Man Brewing Co.

The Chocolate Studio

Quality Tool and Service, Inc

Uniquely Yourz Boutique

Perlick Distillery

Strawbale Farms, Inc.

The Dock Coffee

Graphic Wood Technologies

Live Fast Fit Free

The Whistle Punk

Mayana Chocolate

Ranch Life Naturals

Spooner Civic Center

Jessie’s Diner

Tourism Business of the Year

Woody’s on Long

Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad

Round Man Brewing Co.

Log Cabin Resort

Jessie’s Diner

The Dock Coffee

Heartwood Resort and Conference Center

The Burch Barn

Wisconsin Lumberjacks

Perlick Distillery

Northwind Book & Fiber

