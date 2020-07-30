To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), in cooperation with EMCS, Inc., has moved public involvement efforts for two Washburn County projects on Hwy. 77 – one from Cty. Hwy. I to Cty. Hwy. G and the other from Cty. Hwy. G to Cty. Hwy M – online.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout, and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

For materials: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis77washburn/default.aspx.

Comment: Provide comments by Aug. 31 by:

> Email: JSaxby@sehinc.com or jeffrey.olson@dot.wi.gov

> Mail: Jeff Olson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 1701 N. Fourth St., Superior, WI 54880

The asphalt pavement on Hwy. 77 is showing signs of deterioration in the form of cracking and rutting. To maximize its life, this project will:

> Mill the existing asphalt and overlay approximately 13 miles of Hwy. 77.

> Reconstruct curb ramps to meet Americas with Disabilities Act standards, where feasible, in the village of Minong.

> Replace deteriorated curb and gutter in the village of Minong.

> Replace guardrails.

> Clean culverts and repair end conditions to maintain positive flow.

> Install a new culvert approximately 3,700 feet west of John Waggoner Road.

> Add new pavement marking.

> Place centerline rumble strips in rural areas to maintain safe operating conditions.

For more information about the project: WisDOT Consultant Project Manager Jeff Saxby, 920.380.2805 or JSaxby@sehinc.com; or WisDOT Project Supervisor Jeff Olson, 715.395.3032 or jeffrey.olson@dot.wi.gov; or the project website.

