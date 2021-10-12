SPOONER– Spooner Health and Washburn County Health Department are conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment, a survey that collects data from residents from Washburn County and surrounding communities that most likely use Washburn County services to better assess and address health needs.
The community health needs assessment is online at surveymonkey.com/r/WashburnCo_HealthSurvey_Fall2021.
Paper copies also can be picked up at the following locations or be sent through the mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to one of the following locations:
> Spooner Health, 1280 Chandler Dr., Spooner.
> Washburn County Health Department, 110 Fourth Ave., Shell Lake.
> Shell Lake Public Library
> 501 1st St., Shell Lake.
> Spooner Memorial Library
421 High St., Spooner.
> Northlakes Community Clinic, 600 W Shell Creek Rd., Minong.
The survey opened on Friday, Oct. 1, and closes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Survey-takers must be 18 years of age or older; they can complete only one survey.
Questions about the survey can be directed to Cara Walters, marketing and public relations director at Spooner Health, 715.635.2111.
Once the survey is closed, the results will be used to create a three-year implementation plan with partnering agencies throughout Washburn County.
Previous CHNAs and Implementation Plans can be found at spoonerhealth.com/health-assessment/ or co.washburn.wi.us/departments/health-human-services/public-health.
