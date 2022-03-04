City Hall

SPOONER – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss upcoming construction on U.S. Highway 63 (River Street) in the City of Spooner.

The meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Spooner City Hall, 515 N. Summit St. The meeting will be an open-house format with exhibits, maps and a short presentation at 5:30 p.m. WisDOT staff will be available to answer questions.

